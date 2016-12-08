14-year-old dies in EBD accident

A teenager has become Guyana’s latest road fatality after he reportedly rode into the path of a minibus on Tuesday evening at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Mark McCoy, 14, of Lot 561 Cinema Street, Diamond, EBD, was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.
He reportedly sustained severe head injuries following the collision which occurred at about 18:30h.
Reports are a minibus bearing registration plates BVV 989 was heading to Timehri, EBD, whilst the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction. He was reportedly towing a male on the handle of the pedal cycle when he reportedly
swerved into the path of the minibus.
The other teenager, who was sitting on the handle managed to jump off before Mc Coy slammed into the minibus.
As a result of the impact, Mc Coy fell onto the roadway and was rushed to the nearby medical facility in an unconscious state but died soon afterwards.
The driver of the minibus, a 46-year-old man of Kaneville, EBD, was taken into Police custody and a breathalyser test was conducted but there were no alcohol recorded in his system.
When Guyana Times visited the teen’s home on Wednesday, his mother, Pamela Mc Coy was being comforted by relatives. She explained that she was at home when she received a telephone call informing her that the young man was involved in an accident.
She related as she rushed out to go to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, two Police ranks were at her door enquiring about the teen’s relatives. Again, she was informed by the ranks that her son was seriously injured following an accident. Without hesitation, she rushed to the medical facility where she saw her son laying on a stretcher.
“I see he on the stretcher and blood was coming out his mouth… soon after they tell me that he didn’t make it,” the woman added. She however recalled that her son left home to accompany a friend to take his grandmother’s dinner and that was the last time she saw him alive.
The aggrieved mother noted that her son attended the Dolphin Second School and was at school on Tuesday. She said that he was a well mannered and disciplined
child who did not give her any trouble.
“I was at his school today (Wednesday) and when I told them of his demise, they started to cry… the teachers and students and the people who he normally buys lunch from,” she cried.
Meanwhile, a close family friend told Guyana Times that the Police are yet to locate the bicycle and the other teenager, who was with McCoy when the accident occurred. She explained that there were a lot of eyewitnesses but no one came forward to provide information to the Police when they arrived at the scene.
The driver remains in Police custody and is assisting with the investigations. The teenager leaves to mourn his mother and three other siblings. His father passed away just over a year ago. (Bhisham Mohamed)