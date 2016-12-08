2 busted with 29kg ganja

Two persons are now in Police custody after some 29 kilograms of compressed marijuana was unearthed on Wednesday morning in a vehicle in which they were travelling.
According to reports, acting on information received, the Police intercepted the motor car about 08:00h at Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice.
The vehicle, which was Georgetown-bound, had two occupants and during a search, the ranks found the illegal substance concealed in the trunk.
The suspects, both of whom hail from the East Coast of Demerara, were arrested. They are currently being processed for court.