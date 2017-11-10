tramadolfeedback
2 Gold Board employees sent home as fraud probe is launched
Stemming from ongoing investigations into an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, two employees attached to the Guyana Gold Board were sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of further probes.
Reports are that an accountant and a clerk have been implicated in several illegal operations which have left one of the Board’s major suppliers still awaiting portions of payment for gold that had already been handed over to the entity.
Guyana Times understands that the duo, both of whom have been employed at the Guyana Gold Board for over 10 years, have managed to milk portions of the payment, and this has eventually accumulated to a sum of about $2 million.
As such, the Board has confirmed that the two women have been sent home after being pinned to the criminal operations.
However, the Police were called in as investigations into the matter continue.