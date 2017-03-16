Swim team conducts seawall clean-up

Several members of the National swim team and various swim clubs along with executive members of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) in partnership with Guyana International Volunteer Effort (GIVE) held at clean-up exercise on Tuesday afternoon at the Kingston seawall in Georgetown.
The exercise was one of many being undertaken by GASA to bring publicity to the August 18-20 annual Goodwill Swim meet which is being held at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendal, with a record number of teams set to attend.
GASA President, Ivan Persaud who led the clean-up, explained to this publication explained that “it is not only because of Goodwill games since we have always been part of clean-up campaigns and it is not a one off activity as it has to be done constantly because we always have garbage especially on the shores on the seawall; It is our assistance and contribution in keeping our society and city clean.”
The association also has plans to conduct the feeding of the elderly homes and donating gifts to the hospitalized children among other activities.
At the last event held in St. Lucia, twin sisters Jadyn and Daniele George were Guyana’s top performing swimmers where Guyana collected a total of 15 medals and finished and in sixth position.
Jadyn and Daniele ended with three gold and three silver medals, respectively; Jadyn was the only swimmer on Guyana’s team of 29 swimmers to win a gold medal at the regional event.
Fruta Conquerors Football team is another sporting organization to conduct the same exercise with the same organization.