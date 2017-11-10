tramadolfeedback
Home News 57 Mabaruma residents receive house lots
The Central Housing and Planning Authority has distributed 57 house lots to residents in Mabaruma, Region One.
For the first time ever last Monday, Guyanese living in the community were given opportunity to begin the process of owning their own homes.
Minister with responsibilities for housing, Valerie Ann Yearwood, has said the CH&PA would commence negotiations with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) so that developmental works can commence on another plot of land to make house lots available. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Lelon Saul, added that that entity is also currently developing service lots, which include installing water, road, and electricity, among other infrastructure.
Saul said the intention is to open up a regional office of the CH&PA in Mabaruma, to make it easier for residents to make payments for their house lots.
“We are currently on the site in the housing scheme of the area; and, basically, what we are doing now is having the surveyors identify the lots which we want to give out,” Saul explained.
He also noted that there are, in the system, additional applications that the housing authority was not able to satisfy, and is hoping to identify additional land for housing in the near future.
