AFC Councillor, father, neighbour charged for vigilante killing

An Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor along with her father and another man were on Monday arraigned for the vigilante killing of 22-year-old Shereffudeen Nazamudeen Mohamed, called “Sheriff”, of Lot 117 Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.
Mandy Sukhdeo, 29; her 48-year-old father, Surendra Sukhdeo; and a neighbour, Rean Ghani, were all remanded to prison by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool when they made an appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
It is alleged that the trio on February 14, 2017, at Hope, East Bank Essequibo, murdered Mohamed. As the charges were read, relatives of the dead man held a mini picketing exercise calling for justice to be served.
However, after the hearing, the AFC Councillor was whisked away to the New Amsterdam penitentiary while her father and neighbour were taken to Camp Street Prison.
The AFC Councillor reportedly claimed that she was cornered by “Sherriff”, who snatched her bag and attempted to escape. She raised an alarm and residents pursued him.
He was caught in the ruins of a house that was set alight just last year, resulting in the deaths of an elderly couple. Upon his apprehension, he was tied and beaten by the Councillor and her father along with the neighbour who initially claimed that he only filmed the incident.
Following the beating, the man suffered severe injuries about his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed. Three pieces of wood, suspected to have been used in the fatal beating, were also recovered at the scene.
The Councillor and her father were immediately arrested but the third suspect was arrested a day later after Police revisited the scene. The trio will make their next court appearance on April 18.