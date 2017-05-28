Agri Ministry hosts Farmers Market Day

– entrepreneurship emphasised
As independence celebrations wrapped up, farmers and entrepreneurs showcased their produce and value added products at the Farmers Market Day fair. This event was facilitated by the Agriculture Ministry in association with the Business Ministry.
Many Guyanese flocked to the tarmac early and scooped up vegetables, fruits and other produce when the event opened at 06:00h on Saturday. When Guyana Times visited the fair later in the morning, many entrepreneurs explained how the public could benefit from their products.
Stephen Azar, a producer of coconut oil, said the response to his range of products was quite good.
“Folks around have been asking why the product is so clear [and] everybody seems to think I add something to the oil but I don’t. It is made from freshly picked coconuts that are washed and milled…no water is added,” Azar noted.
Louisa Mansey, a producer of soaps, developed it into a business after many of her friends and family members had been using her product over the years.
“We try to use as many local ingredients as possible,” Mansey expressed.
Some of the ingredients her company utilises include turmeric, black sage, and coffee sourced from the Pomeroon region.
Doonay’s Trading, a manufacturer of household detergents, was another company on hand to showcase its products to the public. A representative of the company explained that the range of products extend to dishwashing liquid, hand soaps, laundry detergents, fabric softeners and multipurpose cleaners.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at the Guyana School of Agriculture, Bryan Greenidge, told this media house that the finances from products sold at the institution’s agro processing unit are utilised in the school.
“It goes toward revenue generation for the school. We have the popular porridge mix, made from a combinations of flours from eddo, sweet potato and plantains. We have plantain flour, barbeque sauce, preserved meats – chicken ham and pork ham,” Greenidge told Guyana Times.
The CEO added that the school’s livestock and crop farms form part of self-sufficient enterprises to feed the students at the live-in institution.
Other products from other producers that were on display at the Farmers Market Day event included honey, capadula, fruit drinks, cooking sauces, oils and various rice varieties. There were also showcases of plants and craft at the fair. This year’s Farmers Market Day followed a promoting entrepreneurship through agro-business initiative.