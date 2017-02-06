Banks DIH Berbice records $2.6B in sales

The Berbice outlet of beverage giant Banks DIH Ltd has recorded a three per cent increase over its 2015 sales.
Speaking at the company’s 22nd Annual General Meeting in New Amsterdam, Branch Manager Reginald Matthews said sales hit a record high of $2.6 billion over the last calendar year, as opposed to $2.57 billion achieved in 2015.
“This success could not be possible without you, the shareholders; we are truly debuted to you for your worthwhile investment, our customers and consumers who purchased our products your loyalty know no boundaries,” he announced.
Meanwhile, Banks Chairman Clifford Reis explained that the Berbice operations sold in excess of 1.6 million cases of beverages.
In a lengthy address, the company’s top figure explained that Banks DIH produced the second best Guinness in this part of the world, and has been awarded for producing the 19th best Guinness worldwide.
The company has also been producing the best Coca-Cola in Latin and Central America and was recently awarded with the small business trophy for the quality of the beverage. As the company moves forward, the Chairman stressed that the focus would be on building relationships. “Our focus this year will be on networking,” Reis said.
The company noted similar shareholder meetings in the Georgetown, Essequibo and Linden on Friday.