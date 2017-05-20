Beaton ready to answer ‘the call’ with sustainable pace

By Delvon McEwan
West Indies’ latest selectee, Ronsford Beaton, is ready to intimidate batsmen at the highest level of the game with sustainable pace when he graces the field in his debut match, which is most likely to be in a matter of weeks against the touring Afghanistan team.
The 24-year-old right-arm seamer says he is as fit as a fiddle and is ready to provide thrills in his usual aggressive approach, as he employs his artistry as a fast bowler. If he does, he would be living up to the expectation of Head Coach of the West Indies, Stuart Law, who has requested someone to add firepower to the attack.
Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne, and the rest of the panel feel the Trinbago Knight Rider ideally fits the profile requested by Law, since he has shown his ability to bowl with sustained pace in T20 cricket, and they are confident he would do very well.
“Well, I haven’t been playing cricket for the past three months, the main reason being I have taken time off to do a lot of physical and strength training to keep me strong. I think my fitness level right now is up to standard, and my pace level should be at that requirement that the West Indies selectors expect, and I should be able to bowl with the ideal pace”, Beaton noted.
The fast bowler who was born to Guyanese parents on the tiny Lesser Antilles island of Montserrat has long been awaiting this opportunity. He praises The Almighty for his selection, and is awaiting his debut to show what he possesses.
“Well, first of all, I want to give God thanks and praise. I know it’s been a long time (coming), and this moment in my life is a very joyful occasion. I know (that for) many years leading up to this point, people would say, ‘Young Beaton (is) a future prospect coming up; (he is) full of potential,’ but now is the time for me to showcase what I have and what I’ve been doing for the past couple of years.”
The player urges fans to look out for effective results — some quick bursts with lots of steam along with pace up front; good depth bowling which should provide quality results.
Beaton represented Essequibo at the youth level before ascending to represent and captain Guyana at the youth level. He was later elevated to the Guyana senior team in 2011 when he made his first class debut against England Lions.
He subsequently debuted for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), before moving to Trinbago Knight Riders. He had a stint with Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League last year.
This publication would like to congratulate Beaton on his call-up to the senior regional unit.