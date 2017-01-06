Capoey Toshao commends community’s flood relief efforts

The Toshao of the Amerindian community of Capoey in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Melrose Henry, has commended the efforts of youths and elders in her community, in their bid to stop the flow of flood waters. Residents were awoken early Thursday morning by flood waters which overflowed from the lake into residential and rice lands, resulting in widespread damages.
In response, and in an effort to protect their homes and businesses, residents both young and old, pooled their efforts to fill hundreds of sand bags which were placed alongside the lake. The sand and equipment were donated by a nearby businessman.
The Toshao explained that she became worried after seeing the damage caused by the rising water, adding that the main access road was also completely covered.
“We cannot allow that, the main access road fosters economic development into my community, as such, efforts have to [be] put [in place] to save as well as to sustain the livelihood of persons in the community,” Henry said.
Alluding to the assistance from the regional administration, Henry said there was no immediate help but that Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt visited the area. Residents remain hopeful that their efforts would stem the flow of water onto their lands.