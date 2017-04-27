Colours Boutique, Ninvalle ink 2-year sponsorship

Junior Sportsman-of-the year Kaysan Ninvalle and Colours Boutique will be aligned for the next two years under the Patrick sports apparel brand.
The 11 year-old Ninvalle who is also a National Table Tennis player continues to be in the limelight for his stellar performances since creating history for the country by winning Gold in last year’s Caribbean pre-cadet and cadet championships.
Ninvalle in speaking at the simple presentation on Wednesday at the boutique’s Robb Street location said he is grateful for the support since without such benevolence and support of coach Linden Johnson he would not have reached this far in his blossoming career.
Representative of the entity, Creanna Damon told the gathering that they will continue to support young Ninvalle in his endeavours as they spotting someone who continues to excel whenever they step on the court, attributes which align to their motto of striving towards excellence.
Meanwhile, Henry Chase, Ninvallle’s principal at the Chase Academic Foundation, contended that his main aim is to be a part of the young sportsman development both with books and racket in hand. Only a week ago Ninvalle participated in the Caribbean Cadet and Junior Table Tennis championship held on home tuff where he managed to win a bronze medal in the mixed doubles. Likewise, at the 2016 World Hopes Latin American Table Tennis Selection and training camp in Peru, he managed a bronze.