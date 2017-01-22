Home News Convicted cocaine mule nabbed for Toronto consignment
A 63-year-old convicted cocaine mule from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was recently release from prison for drug trafficking, was nabbed by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) for allegedly attempting to ship 22 pounds of cocaine to Toronto, Canada.
Reports are Denis Jones, who was deported from the United States for cocaine possession, was arrested at his West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home by members of the drug enforcement agency.
It was reported that Jones was listed as the sender of a package to Canada, which contained 22 pounds of cocaine hidden among several bottles of wine, a quantity of custard powder and other products.
The package was intercepted as it was being loaded onto a Fly Jamaica flight destined for Toronto. Guyana Times understands that the members of the drug enforcement unit suspected something was amiss when they saw the name of the sender.
Upon opening the box, the ranks conducted a thorough search and it was at this time that the cocaine was found in the custard powder packets. They immediately pulled the package and it was taken to CANU’s Headquarters, where several small packets of cocaine were extracted and weighed.
The agents then went to the man’s home on Thursday where he was found and arrested. Charges are expected to be laid as soon as Monday. In 2012, Jones pleaded guilty to trafficking 700 pounds of cocaine in soap powder packets to Niger, Africa.