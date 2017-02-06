Cummings Lodge residents, CPCE water woes rectified

Residents of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown and students at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) are overjoyed as the water woes they have been facing for almost a week have been rectified.
According to reports, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) stepped in to have a
pump in the area – which was the root of the problem – fixed.
When Guyana Times visited the area and institution, many were elated with the new development.
A number of residents lamented that for a few days now they have had no access to running water.
This publication was told that since Tuesday last, the residents were without any potable water.
Scores of residents reached out to this news entity to publicise their plight since frequent calls made to the GWI went unanswered.
The residents indicated that they have been utilising their water saved for cooking and drinking to do chores.
One resident of First Field, Cummings Lodge had said that the situation at this point was terrible since she was a mother of two schoolchildren who needed clean clothes and food to go to school.
Guyana Times heard that many families were forced to resort to purchasing water, which proved quite expensive.
The residents called for urgent intervention from the water company as the situation was “unbearable”.
CPCE students had to walk long distances to fetch water to their campus as they were also without water.
The pump station, according to reports, was in poor condition and the pump there had a breakage which was the source of the problem. However, GWI repaired the pump on Saturday.