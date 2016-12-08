DPP to formally apply for Bisram’s extradition

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack is expected to formally write the judicial office in New York, United States to have murder accused Marcus Brian Bisram extradited to Guyana to face trial here.
Bisram, 27, was charged in absentia last month for the murder of 26-year-old Faiyaz Narinedatt, a carpenter, who was murdered on November 0, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Last month, the Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for the mastermind –giving his address as Lot 115 Section A Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and somewhere in the United States. However, the businessman had already fled the country and returned to the US.
This prompted local law enforcement to contact its overseas counterparts and Interpol subsequently issued a wanted bulletin for Bisram. The Interpol red notice urged persons in the United States to contact the nearest Police Station or 911 once the wanted man is sighted.
Guyana Times was told that Bisram has two stores in the Queens, New York area and one in Manhattan.
A senior officer at the helm of the investigations told this newspaper on Wednesday that the DPP would have to apply for the extradition and present evidence to prove that Bisram was in fact involved in the murder.
Following this, a hearing will then be set to determine whether the evidence produced by the Guyanese authorities is sufficient to warrant an extradition. If the DPP is successful in proving the case against the US-based Guyanese businessman, then the extradition application will be granted.
The next step will be for the Guyana and US Governments to meet and decide on the details of the extradition agreement.
Bisram was the sixth person charged with the murder of the carpenter. He was charged along with his 39-year-old bodyguard Orlando Dickie of Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown. A few days prior, four other persons were charged for the carpenter’s murder. They were 39-year-old Radesh Motie, an excavator operator, of Lot 124 Number 74 Village; 49-year-old Harripaul Parsram of Lot 164 Number 71 Village; 18-year-old Deodatt Dutt of Lot 98 Number 71 Village, and 37-year-old Nirone Yacoob, a hire car driver, of Lot 65 Number 67 Village.
Two of the accused had confessed to investigators that they were ordered by the overseas-based Guyanese businessman to kill Narinedatt, after which they dumped his body on the Number 70 Public Road to make his death seem the result of a hit and run accident. They claimed Narinedatt had choked and slapped the businessman after he (Bisram) had made sexual advances towards him.
Additionally, the businessman’s mother and her daughter were also charged and remanded to prison after they offered bribes to Police ranks to “duck the case”.
Shinella Indarally, 45, and Mary Anne Lionel, 25, both of Lot 171 Section B No 71 Village, Corentyne, were charged for deliberately attempting to obstruct the course of justice. It was reported that they offered a police corporal $4 million to release the four men who were detained for the murder and to also cease efforts to apprehend Bisram.
A few hours after the body was discovered, it is alleged that the mastermind had gone to the Springlands Police Station and allegedly offered to pay the two officers. A constable and a corporal were since arrested and placed under close arrest.
Meanwhile, Bisram has since retained Attorneys-at-Law Mario Gallucci and John Ciurcina out of a New York law firm to represent him. A statement from the lawyers on Tuesday details that they will be “handling (Bisram’s) American interests and work in conjunction with the foreign counsel.”
The statement further outlines that “Mr Bisram denies the rumours, lies and speculations that have been widely circulated throughout the Guyanese community…Mr Bisram is known in Guyana for his charitable work supporting education and law enforcement. Mr Bisram regularly visits Guyana on his humanitarian mission.”