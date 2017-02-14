Letters Entire parking meter project must be cancelled 124

Dear Editor,

On Thursday, February 9, 2017, I joined a massive protest at City Hall to oppose the parking meter project, which has recently been implemented in Georgetown. The protest saw Guyanese of all races, religions, cultures, professions, ethnicities and political affiliations at one location, calling for transparency, fairness and a retraction of this corrupt deal between the City Council and the Mexican company, Smart City Solutions. The undersigned was there protesting in principle. I was interviewed by several reporters and I used the opportunity to call on the Government to realise that the citizens of Georgetown are not ready for parking meters.

I, Roshan Khan, am not against parking meters; I think that it is a good thing. But it should be at the right time; it should come when our economic status has improved, when the oil money is flowing and the standard of living has risen, we must not forget that we are one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere.

Important to note is that when governments or cities introduce parking meters, it is usually done after they have established proper public transport systems and facilities, with private partnerships enhanced with a subway system. It is unfair to have an improper transport system in this city and install parking meters. I could imagine all the people who are sacrificing revenue to own a vehicle and then having to pay an entire vehicle instalment to park in Georgetown. It is absolutely ridiculous. Governments usually forget that they are hired by the people and so the people can fire them! If all the business people and their staff come out in numbers and stop working and resist this project, then both the local and Central Government will have to listen.

From the initial stage, the City Council should have had the Attorney General study the contract which would have ensured that Georgetown received the maximum benefits possible under this project. A more puzzling issue is that we are liable if we retract from the contract, however, it has not been gazetted, which means that it is not law. Therefore, it would appear that this company, Smart City Solutions, may be operating illegally and obviously they are very, very smart.

My view is that the entire project must be cancelled. I also believe that the signatories to this draconian contract show that their intentions are sinister and conspiratorial. I believe that they should face a commission of inquiry.

The parking meter project appears to be a form of vengeance against the people of Guyana, specifically residents and visitors to Georgetown. A form of establishment of hate. The language used by persons like Ifa Kamau Cush, one of the original principals behind the controversial parking meters, where he stated: “You’re not progressives. You are freeloaders. You lack the intestinal fortitude to control your own destiny. You all possess the mentality of slaves, indentured servants, incapable of generating wealth and building capacity.” This proves the lack of respect for the people of Guyana by this company and its agents. In my view, he is opportunistic, and is desperate for a rapid flow of cash; his words prove that he does not understand the beauty, brilliance and history that formulate to produce a Guyanese. Our ancestors who went through slavery and who were indentured labourers is something that we are proud of, that struggle for independence made us who we are today.

It is a pity that the city government agreed to give 80 per cent of the earnings to this foreign company which cares nothing about Guyana. When the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) calls for another protest, I will be there to support my fellow citizens of Guyana and I hope more of you will join this movement. I call for businesses to shut down for the two-hour protest and let their workers and management listen to Ralph Ramkarran and be part of a non-violent and silent civil obedience.

My dear brothers and sisters, never forget that we can fire a government whenever we want to: central or local government. We, the people, are the bosses. A few years ago a particular Government had to reduce its term to three years when the constitutional limit was five years. If the City council was strapped for cash, then a small fee of $100 or $200 could have been added to the driver’s licence and the revenue licence which would have been given to the coffers of City Hall. At this point, we are just not ready for parking meters. Most Guyanese are not against the ideology of parking meters as there are many benefits, however, the fees are too high and it is too sudden and drastic.

I believe that at times, even persons of peace must take a stand, such as this writer, for the good of the people and this country. Be advised City and Central Government… listen to your people. I wish for a prosperous Guyana led by any Government once elected by the people. Yours sincerely,

Roshan Khan