Essequibo schools benefit from Guyoil road safety initiative

In its bid to promote the safe use of the country’s roadways, the Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) on Friday donated a number of road safety signs to schools on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
The initiative, which was launched as a result of the growing concerns by the traffic unit, saw the installation of several safety signs in front of 11 schools.
At a simple ceremony hosted at the Anna Regina School, the company handed over the items to G Division (Essequibo coast-Islands) Commander, Stephen Mansell.
Guyoil Sales and Marketing Representative, Eric Whaul noted that the initiative is just one of many in the pipeline. Whaul further noted that much can be expected from the company which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary soon.
The schools along the Essequibo Coast that will benefit from road safety signs are Anna Regina Primary, Sparta Primary, Cotton Field Secondary, Abram Zuil Secondary, J/Cecelia Secondary, Suddie Primary, Pomona Secondary, Charity Secondary, Charity Primary, 8 of May Secondary and Fisher Primary.
