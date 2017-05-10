Essequibo security guard died from gunshot wound – autopsy

The autopsy conducted on the body of 29-year-old Shendal George confirmed that she died as a result of gunshot injuries she sustained.
The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday by Government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Suddie mortuary.
George, Special Constable #15117, was discovered on May 4 with a gunshot wound to her throat by a colleague. At the time of the discovery, she was lying in the washroom of the Caricom Rice Mills at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
The incident reportedly occurred between 17:00h and 17:45h on May 4.
According to reports, George was attached to the Caricom Rice Mills, as an armed guard working on a shift basis. On the day in question, she was working the 15:00h-23:00h shift, armed with a .32 service revolver and six live .32 rounds.
She was said to be on duty at the main front gate, along with another security guard, George Bisnauth.
According to Bisnauth, about 17:00h, George left the guard hut and went for a walk around the compound.
Reports are about 17:45h, her mother came to the workplace and when Bisnauth left in search of her, he found her lying motionless on her back in the toilet area with a suspected gunshot wound to her throat.
The service revolver was about five inches from her right hand. It was checked and had five live rounds and a spent shell in the chamber.
Bisnauth then immediately raised an alarm, after which a report was immediately made to the Police.
Although family members have deemed her death as foul play, Police have confirmed that they are treating the matter as a suicide.