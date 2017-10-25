Everest Masters ready for Florida challenge

On Thursday October 26, the Everest Masters will host the visiting United All-Stars out of Miami, Florida in a feature 35 overs a-side match.
The hosts are fresh off of a nine-wicket victory over the visiting Guyana Foundation out of the United Kingdom thanks to a blistering unbeaten century from Basil Persaud.
The game on Thursday is expected to begin at 11:00h with trophies and plaques compliments of the Trophy Stall up for grabs.
Teams; United All Stars will come from Nandkishore Phanisnaraine (Captain), Bhim George, Rangendra Sooknanan, Vivian Gooniah, Vian Gooniah, S. Persaud, M. Lallbeharry, Balham Persaud, Jaipaul Seenauth, Muneshwar Lall and Divin Baldeo.
Everest Masters squad includes; Rajesh Singh (Captain), Sahadeo Hardaiow, Basil Persaud, Hemraj Garbarran, Saheed Mohamed, Imtiaz Sadik, Rohan Sarjoo, David Harper, Rakesh Gangaram, Ronald Jaisingh, Johnny Azeez, Satyendra Khemraj, Ramesh Narine and Anil Beharry