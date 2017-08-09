Examinations’ Results

As much as I’ve been trying to ignore the impending release of my results, I figured it would be a good idea to discuss my feelings, since I’m sure others can identify with my nervousness.
I’d like to be able to say that every time you write an exam, it gets a little easier, but I don’t believe it’s true. I am every bit as frightened now as I was two years ago. However, every time I bring up my anxiousness, the response is usually that I don’t have anything to worry about, of course I’m going to do well. Don’t I always?
What they fail to realize is that our success is not effortless. Even the best students experience nervousness around “results time.” It does not comfort us to hear of what we have accomplished in the past, because there will always be nagging doubts at the backs of our minds; like, “I didn’t study as hard this year”, or, “I didn’t interpret that question correctly”, or even, “the last time was a fluke”.
In fact, statements like these, for me at least, are more anxiety-inducing than soothing. While it’s good to know that people believe in you, it can feel as though they expect great things which you aren’t always sure you’ve delivered. It only adds to the pressure.
So what should you say? Of course there isn’t a single right answer, but I always prefer when the comforter mentions that it’s okay if these results aren’t perfect, and reminds the individual that a single grade cannot make or break them. It’s time to reassure students that you believe they have tried their best, and to remind them that worrying cannot change the inevitable.
The exam has passed. Even if when the results are revealed persons are less than satisfied, this dissatisfaction should be used to fuel positive behavioural changes, such as adapting one’s study patterns, or even reassessing the people we associate with.
Finally, my last, and perhaps most important, advice is to try your best not to compare yourself with others. Do not be concerned with how many subjects they’ve done, or how many ones they’ve gotten. Remember that life is not a competition (even if at the moment CSEC seems to be), and that nobody’s perfect, no matter how flawless their grades might be. We are all learning all the time.