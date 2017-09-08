ExxonMobil the flagship sponsor of Pan Am Indoor Hockey tournament
The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has scored an important partnership in the signing of oil giant ExxonMobil as the main sponsor of the upcoming Indoor Pan American Cup, scheduled for 14 – 22 October at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Ina release to the media, the GHB revealed that they expect the event to contribute significantly to Guyana’s efforts of becoming a priority destination for sports tourism.
At the announcement of the sponsorship agreement, ExxonMobil Lead Country Manager Rod Henson noted; “We are excited to support youth sports and the Guyana Hockey Board”.
“Sport is a great way to reach across generations and cultures to demonstrate our commitment to local development.” Henson added.
This is the first time ExxonMobil has partnered with the Guyana Hockey Board and the first time Guyana has been selected to host a Pan American level event for hockey. The 2017 Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC) features competitions for both men and women and serves as the Pan American Continental Qualifier for FIH Indoor Hockey World Cups scheduled for February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
This year will be one of the largest in the tournaments’ history and the Americas are well represented. Seven women’s teams and six men’s teams from Guyana, Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, USA and Uruguay will participate with the top team earning a coveted spot in the World Cup. This mix fully represents the diversity of the Americas; from the northern reaches of Canada to the southern tip of Argentina.
“The Guyana Hockey Board is honoured to welcome ExxonMobil on board and expects this partnership to extend Guyana’s beauty, warmth and hospitality with the world,” the release stated..