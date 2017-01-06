Farmers, residents livelihoods under threat

Region 5 flooding
– call for Govt’s assistance in purchasing fuel
As intermittent rainfall continues, several farmers and residents in communities across Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) are fearful as their livelihoods remain under threat. Guyana Times received reports of rising flood waters affecting communities in Mahaica, Mahaicony, Burma and the across villages in the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) of Union-Naarstigheid, Profit-Rising Sun and Seafield-Tiempe.
Reports emanating from the region indicate that many rice farmers, especially those in Burma, Mahaica and Mahaicony suffered losses but some others safeguarded their crops by ensuring that excess water is pumped out their lands. Up to Wednesday, farmers were seen draining the excess water from their lands. Guyana Times however understands that many farmers have complained that continued pumping of water is adding to their expenses.
Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal while appealing for relief for the affected farmers, told this publication that farmers are calling on Government to implement subsidies for the purchasing of fuel to off-set their losses. He further explained that there is little the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) can do since many of the major drainage systems fall under the preview of the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA)and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The two Agriculture Ministry sub-agencies are continuously monitoring the flood situation.
It was over a four-day period – December 23-27, 2016 – that torrential downpours across Region Five resulted in rising water levels. Farmers along villages in the Mahaicony area had informed Guyana Times that they were monitoring the high water level in the Mahaicony River and had further explained that their rice crops would be destroyed if the persistent rainfall continued.
This newspaper had reported that rice lands in Mahaica and Burma were affected by the heavy rains. In late December, the Region Five RDC Chairman had explained that floodwaters remained in the communities of Trafalgar, Number 30 Village, Foulis, Belladrum and Paradise, but had receded in many other areas.
The Chairman also explained that he, along with Vice Chairman, Rion Peters, and other Councillors of both the RDC and NDC went out over the Christmas holidays (December 25 and 26) to meet with farmers and residents in the various communities. During the late December rains, coastal village areas such as Lima, sections of Heneritta and Hampton Court, Capoey, Land of Plenty in Region Two (Essequibo Islands); as well as Canals Polder, Region Three were all inundated. Residential and agricultural areas of Anns Grove/Two Friends, Cane Grove, Good Hope, Mon Repos, Lusignan, and Foulis within Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) were affected by flooding last week.(Shemuel Fanfair)