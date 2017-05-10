Father arrested for killing son

An 18-year-old construction worker succumbed to injuries sustained during a confrontation with his father, after he was reportedly struck to the head. Dead is Azeem Khan, called “Orlando”, of Lot 8 Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The young construction worker died on Friday while receiving medical care at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
According to reports, on Thursday last, the teenager and his 40-year-old father were involved in an argument during which the man dealt his son a blow to the head with a piece of wood causing him to collapse. The young man was subsequently rushed to the Hospital, where doctors were told he fell from a ladder.
Guyana Times visited the home of the now deceased only to discover that the relatives present had faint knowledge of what exactly transpired. Nonetheless, they did indicate that the matter stemmed from an incident between the now dead teenager and his younger sister, but were tight-lipped about any further details.
However, this newspaper spoke with neighbours, who told Guyana Times that the 18-year-old had confronted his sister about the clothes she was wearing after which the father stepped in and the matter escalated. The neighbour went on to say that the teenager was ordered to leave the yard and while on his way out, the confrontation ensured and the teen was hit to the head.
A post-mortem examination conducted on Monday revealed that the teenager died as a result of haemorrhaging caused by blunt trauma.
Both parents of the now dead teenager were taken into Police custody on Monday and during interrogation, the father confessed to hitting the teenager, claiming it was unintentional. Investigations are continuing.