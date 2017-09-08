Father of 6 gets $300,000 bail

Ivelaw Anderson, 46, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), appeared at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on allegations that he caused the death of 29-year-old motorcyclist and father of one, Corwin Anderson, on April 23, 2017. Corwin, a former resident of Bagotville, WBD, was killed when Ivelaw’s motorcar allegedly collided with him, sending his body flying several feet away from the point of impact.
At Thursday’s court appearance, Ivelaw Anderson, in a barely audible tone, entered a not guilty plea when the facts were read which stated that on the day in
question, at the Nismes Public Road, WBD, he drove motorcar PTT 6297 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing Corwin Anderson’s death. The father of six who is a trained mechanic, now works as a taxi driver.
Representing the accused was defence counsel, Pamela De Santos, who observed that her client has been presenting himself to the Police. She appealed for bail to be granted at a reasonable amount, contending that her client has never had a passport and would not be a flight risk.
As the prosecution had no objections to the pre-trial liberty being granted, presiding Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool released Anderson on $300,000 bail and adjourned the matter to October 12 for report and fixtures.
The deceased father had been killed just before 06:00h when he was riding motorcycle CG 4337 in a northerly direction and collided with motorcar PTT 6297, which had been travelling in the opposite direction. He bled profusely before he was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries back in April.
The driver of the motorcar, Ivelaw had also sustained minor injuries. The late Corwin Anderson was described by relatives as the “street live wire” and a very jovial person. (Shemuel Fanfair)