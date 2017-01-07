Flood relief efforts

Region 2 flooding
Workers attached to the drainage and irrigation department of the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) administration were dispatched to several areas along the Essequibo Coast to bring much needed relief to affected residents.
Regional Vice Chairperson Nandranie Coonjah explained that despite the on-going works, several areas still remain under water. There were several reports of overtopping at Golden Fleece, Cullen, Coffee Grove, Dawa, and Onderneeming. The Vice Chairperson pointed out that prompt actions were taken to address these instances; private contractors were also hired to execute emergency works. Additionally, contractors have been dispatched to GoldenFleece where there were reports of severe flooding and the imminent threat to approximately 3000 acres of young rice plants.
Drainage and irrigation workers were also sent to the Unu Creek area, where they are conducting widening works in an effort to open the outfall so that water can flow speedily.
Residents as well as rice farmers in the Annanadle/Riverstown Neighbourhood Democratic Council are facing excessive losses due to the overtopping from the main conservancy and canals.
Many areas are still inundated as the region continues to experience excessive rainfall. These areas include Windsor Castle, Devonshire Castle, Hampton Court, Lima, Queenstown, Golden Fleece, Airy Hall, Riverstown, Capoey, Anna Regina Charity, Perseverance, and Cullen. The floodwaters have not receded despite eight pumps being operational.
Rice farmers are currently calling on Central Government to assist them with the purchase of fuel or any other form of assistance that can save their crop.