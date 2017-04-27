GM asserts innocence in fiasco

Guyana Gold Board (GGB) General Manager Lisaveta Ramotar has broken her silence on the allegations of fraud at her office, declaring her innocence of any wrongdoing.
Ramotar, who is the daughter of former President Donald Ramotar, along with a few other staff members of the GGB, was sent on administrative leave last week to facilitate a probe into what the Natural Resources Ministry said was their suspected involvement in money-laundering activities with embattled local businessman and gold dealer Saddiqi Rasul.
The Gold Board General Manager made her innocence known through a voluntary letter to the Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James. In the letter, Ramotar said: “I wish to assert strongly that I am absolutely innocent of any wrongdoings. I have discharged my duties at the Guyana Gold Board professionally and based on the important metric of declaration it was under my tenure that the Cooperative Republic of Guyana obtained its highest-ever declaration to date.”
She also sought to clear up a number of issues that were influencing the probe. One such allegation was that Rasul sold gold several times per day using his mining company, indicating a washdown several times per day. However, Ramotar explained that the Guyana Gold Board was required to buy all gold presented to the organisation.
“The Guyana Gold Board’s mandate is not to verify production. The organisation does not verify production. The current process at the Guyana Gold Board is such that those in possession of gold can either have a production sheet, which would be a sheet out of the production books issued by GGMC (the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission) or they may be given a permission slip, which is issued by the Guyana Gold Board.”
Ramotar said the Finance Department of the Guyana Gold Board would collect both production sheets and permission slips when the Department made payments to those selling gold. The production sheets and permission slips are uplifted daily by the GGMC, the body that regulates mining in Guyana.
As it relates to allegations that the company did not pay the two per cent tax, Ramotar said under a regulation which she has seen, mining companies are not required to pay the two per cent withholding tax.
“The Finance Department of the Guyana Gold Board is directly responsible for making payments to miners and, hence, has to get proof that in fact the seller of gold is a mining company. To this end, the Finance Department of the Guyana Gold Board must collect documents to support the non-payment of the withholding tax.”
The Gold Board was also accused of giving instructions to the Bartica Manager, to pay the higher of the two daily ‘fixes’.
“One of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the organisation indicates that the time at which a client enters the client accommodation room determines the fix at which the client would be paid,” she explained.
Ramotar said some time in October last year, Rasul called the office to say that the employee selling gold on behalf of his company was at the Bartica Branch prior to the changing of the fix, yet the employee received the second fix. Ramotar said she called the Bartica Manager to inform him about the SOP.
“He stated that one of Mr Rasul’s employees entered the Bartica office prior to the changing of the fix to sell gold on behalf of Mr Rasul. The employee stated that he had more gold in his vehicle and was going to step out of the office to uplift it. Subsequently, another of Mr Rasul’s employees entered the Branch with another set of gold selling on behalf of Mr Rasul’s company. The second person, according to the Branch Manager, entered after the changing of the fix and, hence, received the second fix. When Mr Rasul was informed of the sequence of events, he continued to hold that his employee was there before the fix changed. I indicated to him that I would review the cameras and, in the meantime, the second transaction was paid at the second fix. Since there was a dispute, I asked that the video recording of the event be brought to Georgetown for viewing. It was viewed and it was determined that indeed what the Bartica Manager stated transpired, occurred, and hence the decision to pay the second fix was upheld,” Ramotar stated in her letter to SOCU.
On the issue of multiple visits to the Gold Board, Ramotar said all employees have been trained in anti-money laundering compliance and as late as the latter half of 2016, they were trained in identifying suspicious activities. She said front line employees were the ones interacting with customers and were, therefore, best placed to indicate if an activity was suspicious.
Ramotar, who has been serving in the GM capacity for some two years, said her duties at the Gold Board included implementing Board policies such as strategic and operational planning; coordinating activities for implementation; financial management: planning, budgeting and auditing; resource allocation; human resources management; information management; administration and external relations.
Also sent on administrative leave from the GGB are Deputy GM Andrea Seelochan and Legal Officer Suzanne Bullen.