Govt’s performance nothing worth celebrating – Jagdeo

Cummingsburg Accord 2nd anniversary
…gives administration “F” grade
Today marks the second anniversary of the formation of the coalition, but their performance in government is nothing worth celebrating, according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo who, on Monday, ridiculed President David Granger’s A Grade of his Administration.
Jagdeo said the President’s assessment was proof that he was trapped in a cocoon and completely out of touch with reality.
“They are increasingly growing aloof and out of touch with reality and that it’s permeated the entire Government all the way to the top, all the way to the presidency…in the face of all the evidence that his Government has underperformed, has failed in many areas, has demonstrated an unbelievable level of incompetence, he gives his Government the top grade,” he told media operatives during a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) press conference at Freedom House.
In relating his personal assessment of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition’s performance over the past 19 months, Jagdeo contended that they deserve a “bold red F Grade” for failure in all aspects of managing the country.
According to the former President and now Opposition Leader, it appears that the coalition is more focused on politics than on doing what is best for the country and its citizenry.
Investments
Jagdeo noted that the President promised to provide jobs, but failed to secure investments that create these opportunities.
“The reason they don’t want to invest in Guyana is because of the policies of this Government. They’ve scared away not only current investors but future investors. The people do not want, based on the signals they are getting, to put their money at risk. They can’t do so with a capricious Government that changes its policies on a daily basis and has no long-term vision for the future of this country,” he explained, noting that the Government deserved a failing grade in the subject of investments and provision of jobs.
Taxes
The PPP General Secretary also reminded that the APNU/AFC campaigned on the promise of reducing the tax burden on the people of Guyana, but did the complete opposite after being elected to office.
He declared that they needed to be graded F for this as well.
In addition to increasing the tax burden tremendously, Jagdeo highlighted, the Government has increased the fees for basic transactions, which contributed significantly to the expenses endured by Guyanese.
Moreover, he noted that the administrative burdens have been increased, making it more challenging and bureaucratic for persons to complete transactions.
He argued that Government could not be lauded for the two per cent reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) because of the whole chain of VATable items they have introduced.
Crime
Jagdeo also asserted that the coalition deserved an F Grade for its performance in the security sector.
“The crime as we know is ravaging the entire country and we have a minister who makes these unilateral pronouncements, a government totally at sea in how to address this growing cancer in our society,” he stated.
The former President said the most worrisome aspect was that there seemed to be no expression of sympathy or acceptance of responsibility for the countless people who have gotten murdered under their watch.
“It seems to be routine, the routine order of the day,” he said.
He noted too that the APNU/AFC’s performance was compounded by a long list of unbroken promises and countless instances of corruption.
In light of this bleak performance, Jagdeo found it amusing and worrying that President Granger was hopeful of a second term in office.
“He’s already talking about a second term…he probably knows something that we don’t know that would allow people, with this dismal performance, to ever vote for them again,” he stated.