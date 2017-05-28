Guns, ammo, cocaine found in Campbellville house

– during Police raid
A taxi driver and his wife — human resource manager of a prominent establishment — have been taken into police custody following a Friday evening discovery of two firearms, several live rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of cocaine in their home at Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
Police in ‘A’ Division, reportedly acting on intelligence, went to the couple’s house and conducted a search, thus unearthing the illegal items. It has been confirmed that one .357 Taurus Magnum revolver and six live rounds of matching ammunition; two 9mm pistol and 36 live rounds of .45 ammunition; and 11.4kg of cocaine have been confiscated from this home.
The 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were last evening being interrogated by police ranks, as investigations continue. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.
Less than a week ago, a 41-year-old businessman of Helena #1 Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was arrested after an unlicensed .32 pistol with 50 matching rounds of ammunition and 17 live rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in the home he shared with his wife.
The businessman was arrested, and while being detained at the Mahaica Police Station, his wife visited and allegedly offered one of the investigating ranks a bribe of $525,000 to have police abort the investigation and release her husband.
She also was detained, and the “bribe money” was lodged at the station, but it is unclear if the couple has been charged.