High-powered weapon recovered by cops

– at Land of Canaan
Police in A Division (Georgetown-East Bank) recovered a high-powered weapon during a patrol along the East Bank of Demerara late Saturday night.
According to Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, around 23:30h, a group of Police ranks were on patrol duty when they observed
two males standing at a street corner at Land of Canaan. Upon observing the ranks approaching them, the men dropped a bag and quickly made good their escape through a nearby unlit street. The ranks were able to retrieve the bag and upon examination, they found that it contained a sub-machine gun and a magazine with nine live 9mm rounds.
The ranks subsequently combed the area, but the two suspects were nowhere to be found. The gun and ammunition have since been lodged. A ballistics test is expected to be conducted on the weapon to ascertain whether it was used in the commission of any crime.