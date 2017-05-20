Hundreds homeless, CDC unable to provide relief

…as villages remain flooded in Region 8
Four Macushi and Patamona villages in the western areas of Guyana have been severely affected by severe flash-flooding that occurred in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) communities over the last few days.
The villages of Chenapau, Waipa, Kaibarupai and Itabac have suffered extensively, with hundreds being forced to seek refuge in ‘safe’ houses; but the severest damages have occurred in Waipa, where a total of 329 residents who are affected by the flooding are now camped in the village community centre, which represents their lone opportunity to escape the ravages of flooding.
In the neighbouring village of Sand Hills, its 110 residents are confined to a single building, as no home in that village has been spared the devastation of the flooding. Attempts to make contact with other villages have proved futile, suggesting that the means of communication in those villages have been submerged. It is feared that those villages have also been ravaged by the natural disaster, as they are generally vulnerable to flooding.
Edward Mc Garrell, Toshao of Chenapau, reported that approximately 95 per cent of his village has been affected. All trails in the village have been flooded, 15 houses are almost submerged, and one home has even been washed away. The primary and nursery schools had been closed, and parents have been asked to keep their children at home.
The foregoing situation has been detailed by the Amerindian Peoples Association as its members continue to gather information from the region and respond to requests for food and other emergency supplies.
This organisation is appealing for public support for the beleaguered residents of these Region 8 communities. Donations of cash, or much need food items, or materials, or any other supplies would be gratefully welcomed by the organization for onward transmission to the affected communities.
The APA has issued a heart-rending appeal for the quick arrival of relief for these affected villages in terms of food and drinking water.
CDC unable to access victims
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been unable to access the villages because the roadways are still under much water. Nonetheless, the CDC on Friday began setting up a ‘forward base’ of operation at nearby Orinduik, to rescue those affected.
On Friday providing an update on the flooding in affected communities, CDC Director, Colonel (rtd) Chabilall Ramsarup, described the situation as ‘grim’, especially since the rains continue to fall.
He said, “We couldn’t touch down on any strip because of the water, and the skyvan could not have touched down on the airstrip because of the size.”
Ramsarup said that since the CDC has been unable to directly access the affected communities, the decision has been taken to set up the forward base at Orinduik, where supplies can be flown in before being taken to the communities by boat.
He said the supplies will be organised by the Regional Chairman, and the entity is looking to secure as least two boatloads for each of the villages by today. “We are hoping to have two boatloads for each location by tomorrow (today),” Ramsarup noted as he indicated an intention of having each of the villages provided with a seven-day supply of food and other rations.
“Apart from rations, we are sending in some tents for those homes washed away. We are sending in blankets…,” the Director detailed.
The CDC is expecting to have teams in operation on the ground by Saturday.
APA representative Michael Mc Garrell pointed out that following efforts made to gather intelligence on the situation in the region, the APA has been informed that the water has in fact begun receding – by as much as two feet on Friday.
This, in turn, has given rise to fear of water-related diseases affecting these communities. As such, all organizations involved in trying to bring relief to residents of the affected communities have begun urgent works to reach out to those within the flood-affected region, and are appealing to the general public to support the disaster relief efforts.