I am very much disappointed in the Police Force

Dear Editor,
Since September 15, 2003, under the People’s Progressive Party Government, I made an application to the Legal Affairs Ministry to be appointed as Justice of Peace (JP) and Commissioner of Oaths to Affidavits (COA). I did the Police interview twice and my application was sent to the Office of the President but nothing happened after that.
When this new Government came into office in 2015, I made an inquiry at the Ministry of the Presidency pertaining to my JP and COA application.
I was advised by Tashandra Inniss from the Ministry of the Presidency in an email dated October 27, 2015, to submit a new application for JP and COA to the Legal Affairs Ministry.
I submitted my application to the Legal Affairs Ministry with two references from two attorneys at law – Collis D Baveghems and Keavon U Bess – on November 5, 2015.
On the February 29, 2016, I received a letter from the Legal Affairs Ministry dated February 17, 2016 signed by Demi Hipplewith, in which I was asked to go to the nearest Police station for an interview and to have my fingerprints taken. I called the Beterverwagting (BV) Police Station and was told to go to CID Head Quarters to take my fingerprints since they don’t have a fingerprint officer at the BV station. I went to CID Head Quarters and was interviewed by CID Officers Nedd and Thomas (only one name they gave to me), who took my fingerprints and sent me back with a copy of the prints to the Beterverwagting Police Station. I arrived there at 14:00h (2:30 PM) and was interviewed by Inspector Smith and by CID Officer Frazer, who took two pages written statement from me. About one month later, I was called to the station to do another narcotics interview.
I was reliably informed by Inspector Smith that she sent up my Police Report to CID Head Quarters and Police General Office who will eventually send my report to the Legal Affairs Ministry. After a year passed, I inquired from the Legal Affairs Ministry about the status of my JP and COA appointment and was told no Police report was sent to them.
I called CID Head Quarters and was transferred to the Police General Office, where I was told to call back BV. When I called the BV station, I was told to call the Cove and John Police Station, only to be told by someone there to call the Sparendaam Police Station. My call to Sparendaam resulted in me being told to call back the Police General Office. Why all this senseless pushing around?
In my recent calls to the Legal Affairs Ministry, I was told my Police report was still at Police Commissioner Seelall’s office. When I called the Police Commissioner’s office, they told me my Police report was sent to Legal Affairs Ministry months ago.
My question is who is telling me the truth?
From 2003 to 2017 (14 years) I am still waiting to be appointed as Justice of the Peace and Commissioner of Oaths to Affidavits.
Yours truly,
Reverend Gideon
Cecil