Legal luminaries get meagre salary to advise AG

…paid $20,000 monthly
…as AG enjoys over $1,500,000 tax free salary
Taking issue to questions from a recent editorial in a section of the media, the Legal Affairs Ministry is firing back in defence of the ministerial council of advisers formed to help Attorney General Basil Williams, a Senior Counsel, to perform his duties.
According to the Ministry in a statement to the media, all the members of the
council will merely be receiving a monthly honorary payment of $15,000 monthly (US$75); while the Chairperson will be receiving $20,000 (US$100) monthly.
The Ministry made no mention of any other benefits and emoluments members of the council might be receiving.
But according to senior legal professionals, this is a slap in the face of the legal minds as they have been integral to the legal system in Guyana.
This amount is indeed miniscule, when compared to the Attorney General’s tax-free package of $1.6 million per month (US$7674), excluding other benefits. In fact, part of the coalition’s justifications for the unpopular salary increases it took soon after entering Government had been the abnormally high pay of the Attorney
General.
The Council of Legal Advisors is made up of former Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Judge, Justice Duke Pollard; former High Court Judge, Justice James Patterson; former Appeal Court Judge, Justice Claudette Singh; Professor Harold Lutchman; and Professor Harold James.
Earlier on Thursday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon told media operatives at a post-Cabinet press briefing that the salaries for these advisers were minimal. Harmon also noted that the legal advisers volunteered their services.
Around the time the advisers were appointed, there had been heavy criticism of Williams’ performance as Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney General. One of his fiercest critics had been his predecessor, Anil Nandlall.
Harmon had disclosed that the functions of the Council would include providing
legal analysis and advice on the development of the local justice sector, Government’s legislative agenda and litigation matters; providing input into legal policy design and engaging stakeholders with interest in the justice sector where appropriate.
In addition to this unprecedented assistance which Williams will be getting to perform his duties, Harmon went on to say that the Council would be assisted in the execution of its mandate by support staff from the Legal Affairs Ministry.