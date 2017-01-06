News Linden Hospital CEO reinstated 222

― following petition by staff, GPSU rep Following the completion of his annual leave, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), Dr Farouk Riyasat has been reinstated to his post. Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Representative Maurice Butters has confirmed that Dr Riyasat was reinstated.

Over a hundred employees within the medical institution recently signed a petition against an alleged proposition to have the CEO removed from the post and replaced by a “Junior” medical practitioner. The petition was also supported by Butters, who had publicly appealed to the Public Health Ministry to look into the situation. According to the GPSU representative, the proposed decision to have the CEO replaced was based on a recommendation by the medical institution’s Board Chairman, Mortimer Mingo, and Vice Chairman Valerie Sharpe-Patterson.

During an interview with the media last month, the GPSU representative explained that he was reliably informed of the decision during a visit to the Public Health Ministry. Butters noted that he was also informed then that a letter was with the Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, Trevor Thomas, proposing the appointment of junior physician, Dr Quincy Jones, who recently returned from training in Cuba.

According to the GPSU representative, he was further informed that the information which reached the Permanent Secretary stated that this was a recommendation of the hospital’s Board, but he refuted the alleged claim, stating that there was no such discussion by the Board. Butters had also maintained that the decision was a unilateral one by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board.

“Based on my knowledge, and I was there at the last meeting, this matter was never discussed at the Board”, Butters had said.

Before such a decision is made, the GPSU representative stated that the CEO should be given at least a month’s notice in addition to the position for the post being advertised to be filled. He added also that the Board was informed during a previous visit by Public Health Minister, Dr George Norton that it has no legal standing, therefore it cannot make policy decisions. Butters further stressed that staff were not comfortable with the proposed decision, noting that Dr Riyasat is one of the most senior and experienced practitioners at the hospital and to replace him would be an injustice to the people of Linden. He added that through its present CEO, there has been improved relations between management and the Union.

In a letter addressed to Dr George Norton dated November 8, 2016, employees had appealed to the Minister not to support the proposition to have the CEO replaced.