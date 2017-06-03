Man jailed for forging TIN Certificate, passport

Keith Willie was on Friday morning sentenced to thirty-six months in prison after confessing to two counts of fraud before Magistrate Leron Daly.
It is alleged that between May 1 and May 31, 2017 at Georgetown, with intent to
defraud, he conspired with a person or persons to forge one Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Taxpayer Identification (TIN) Certificate in the name of Ronald Amsterdam, purporting to show that it was issued by the GRA when he knew same to be false.
In addition, he pleaded guilty to a charge which stated that, during the said period, he conspired with person/s to forge one Republic of Guyana passport bearing the name Ronald Amsterdam, purporting to show that same was issued by the Central Immigration and Passport Office when he knew same to be forged.
The unrepresented man will, however, spend 18 months in jail, because the jail terms are to be served concurrently.