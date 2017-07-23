Mother allegedly pelts teen son with knife

… undergoes surgery after intestine protruded
The Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a 13-year-old being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after he was allegedly pelted with a knife by his mother.
The teen of Agricola, Greater Georgetown, was rushed to the medical facility in an unconscious state on Saturday last, this publication was told.
Guyana Times understands the lad underwent emergency surgery after the knife allegedly struck his intestine.
According to reports, after the woman pelted her son with the knife, it stuck into his side and upon seeing this, the woman proceeding to pull the knife out. It was after the knife was removed that the teen’s intestines protruded through the wound. The teen then fell unconscious. He was picked up and rushed to the medical facility.
However, it is still unclear what prompted the woman to carry out the act.
Speaking with this publication, A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) Commander, Marlon Chapman said he was informed that a different report was given to the Police.
According to Chapman, the mother of the teenager is alleging that she sent her son to pick breadfruit from a tree in their yard. However, when the young man was returning, he fell onto a zinc sheet that was lying beneath the tree and cut himself.
Chapman revealed that the mother denied committing the act.
Reports indicate neighbours of the family reported to the Police that the woman indeed threw the knife at the boy, but the woman is claiming that because she and her neighbours are not on speaking terms, they made the allegation against her.
Meanwhile, Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA), Ann Greene has since said an investigation into the matter is ongoing and will provide updates as they are provided to her.