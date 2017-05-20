Mother of 5 brutally stabbed to death by husband

A mother of five is now dead following a stabbing incident at their Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) home on Friday.
Dead is 37-year-old Shenika London of 1206 Second Corner, Central Amelia’s Ward. Her husband, Mike London, who is the prime suspect in the incident was nabbed by Police at Moblissa, Linden Soesdyke Highway on Friday afternoon. London, who eluded authorities for more six hours was reportedly shot to the leg after putting up resistance during his arrest.
While information surrounding the incident is sketchy, Police said at about 10:30h, the woman ran across to the home of a neighbour, drenched in blood seeking assistance, but collapsed outside of the yard. She was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex by neighbours where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
A blood stained knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found at the scene. Her body, which bore multiple stab wounds, is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
It is unclear what transpired between the couple, who resided at the home they shared with the mother of the deceased. Several neighbours reported that they did not see or hear anything unusual before they saw the woman running outside covered in blood.
London, whose youngest child is two years old, was the sister of popular disc jockey Akelo “DJ Akelo” Elliot.
The woman’s mother, June Alicock was not at home at the time of the incident, but her two-year-old was reportedly present at the scene. A neighbour, Steve Simon, stated that he was alerted by the sound of knocking on his door and upon checking, he realised that it was his neighbour drenched in blood.
“She ran out and come to me. I was in my bedroom when I hear a knocking on my door and I come outside to lend assistance,” he recalled. Speaking shortly after the incident, Simon, whose clothes were still blood-stained said he then called out to another neighbour who also came to the woman’s assistance and together they assisted her in boarding a taxi to the hospital.
“She was alive all the time. The most she was doing was just gasping for breath. She was bleeding a lot though. (The car driver) was driving real fast because we just wanted to reach the hospital,” he noted.
He said however, that it appeared as though the woman passed away after he left the hospital in search of one of her relatives.
Meanwhile, investigations are continuing. (Utamu Bell)