National Schools’ Basketball Festival resumes today

The final weekend of first round games of the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) will be played today, and will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 16:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
In last weekend’s action, a dominant President’s College team shut out the School of the Nations’ side 55 to 0 points. Nations’ best player, a national forward, fouled out after just fifteen minutes of play, to leave the Nations team a player short.
Saffiya Greene top scored for President’s College with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 6 steals, while Lydia Roberts contributed 13 points, 9 rebounds and Affiya Wicham made 13 points, 5 steals.
In the Males U-19 contest, the Nations’ men didn’t do much better, going down to the Bishops’ High 44 points to 20.
Andre Somrah scored 14 points, 8 rebounds, as Shamal Beaton and Webster McRae added identical contributions of 6 points and 9 rebounds apiece for the BHS.
Corey Graham scored 4 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; while Daniel Sears had 4 points and 9 rebounds for Nations.
Over in the Under-16 Male category, Marian’s Academy outplayed the President’s College to win 39 to 24 points.
Marian’s Shemroy Holder had a game-high 10 points, while Akili Haynes contributed 9 points, 8 rebounds, and Josiah Daniels 8 points and 9 rebounds.
Ashriel Burnette scored 10 points, and Rankin Mc Donald scored 8 points and 6 rebounds in reply for President’s College.
The Regional NSBF is sponsored by the Edward B. Beharry Group of Companies, along with The National Sports Commission.