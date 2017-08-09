Guyana defeated Windward Islands by an innings and 58 runs to complete their second outright victory in their Cricket West Indies Regional Three-Day competition yesterday at St. Paul’s, St. Kitts.
Left -arm orthodox spinner Ashmead Nedd and wicket keeper batsman Adrian Sukwah dominated the day’s proceedings as Guyana took their overnight score of 206-4 to 309-9 declared, before returning to dismiss their opponent for a paltry 97.
Nedd captured 7-20 to spearhead the Guyanese bowling attack. He claimed 5-37 in the first innings to finish the match with figures of 12-57 in 32.2 overs to collect his first 10- wicket match haul in only his fourth Regional under-19 match. Nedd was supported by Kevin Sinclair, who snared 2-36 from 17 overs.
Resuming on 206-4, Guyana lost their firs wicket of the day with the score on 221 when Renaldo Ali Mohamed was removed for 29. His overnight partner Ramnarine Chatura followed shortly after for 22 with the score on 230.
Thereafter Sukwah formed valuable partnerships with the rest of the batsmen and they propelled the score past the 300 margin before the declaration came.
Sukwah smashed 68 from 55 deliveries inclusive of four boundaries and three sixes.