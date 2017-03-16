Not racial profiling – Police

Following reports that two men – Dameon Gordon and Vernon Beckles – were beaten as a result of racial profiling, the Police think otherwise as they continue their investigations.
The two men were given a sound thrashing on Sunday evening, along the Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara, access road after they were allegedly caught stealing the mirrors from a car belonging to a resident during a Phagwah Mela in the community.
A senior Police rank told Guyana Times that while several persons were questioned in connection with the incident, no one was arrested. He explained that on the night in question, Gordon and Beckles travelled to the area with a member of the Guyana Defence Force and his brother-in-law. The GDF rank is reportedly friends with a woman living in the area.
However, due to the fact that no alcohol was sold at the function, a large group of residents had congregated at a popular show in the area. The Police source went on to say that the two victims along with the soldier and his brother-in-law went to take a few drinks.
Whilst there, the GDF rank met a friend who enquired about Beckles and Gordon. A short while after, one of the victims was seen “fighting up” with a mirror and the owner of the car went to check.
As he approached the car, he realised that both of his mirrors were missing. The Police stated that as the owner of the car looked around he saw Beckles and Gordon stooping down close to another vehicle and thought that something was amiss.
The owner of the car raised an alarm. By this time, he was joined by several “drunken” men and as such, approached the vehicle that the victims were loitering around.
As they got closer to the vehicle, Beckles and Gordon started to inch away making them more suspicious as thieves. The mirrors were subsequently found hidden under another vehicle. As the mirrors were retrieved, the two men started to run and it was at this time they were attacked and beaten by the mob, the Police source confirmed.
Upon realising that the two men were being assaulted, the GDF rank pleaded with the mob to stop and the two men jumped into the nearby canal. The Police source stated that the two mirrors that were removed from the car are impounded as evidence. The GDF rank, he noted, gave a statement to cohobate that given by the owner of the car.