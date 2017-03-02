NSSCL final rescheduled for March 10

The 2016-2017 GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL final has been rescheduled to Friday, March 10, 2017. This adjustment was made to accommodate the necessary preceding matches, which were occasionally affected by rain.
As a consequence, Corentyne Zone champions Lower Corentyne Secondary will now play Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) today, with the alternative date for the match being Saturday, March 4. The winner will then play the West Berbice champions, Number 8 Secondary on Monday, March 6 at Bush Lot in West Berbice.
The Berbice champions will meet last year’s National Secondary Schools’ Cricket League champions, Chase Academy on Thursday, March 9.
Today’s match will also feature the rescheduled clash between Leguan Secondary and Essequibo Islands Secondary of Wakenaam. The winner will then play the Essequibo Coast District champions, Anna Regina Multilateral at the Imam Bacchus Ground on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 for the Essequibo Championship trophy.
The Essequibo champions will then meet the Upper Demerara-Essequibo District champions, West Demerara on Wednesday, March 8, with the rescheduled National Secondary Schools’ Cricket League Finals two days later.