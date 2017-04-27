Home News Partially burnt, decomposed body found
– at West Berbice
The partially burnt and decomposed body of a male was found in a clump of bushes at the Onverwagt Foreshore, West Coast Berbice on Wednesday.
Based on reports reaching Guyana Times, the man appeared to be of mixed race and was probably murdered, set on fire and left to die on the Foreshore.
The body was reportedly in a kneeling position, with its head covered with a jersey and a rope was tied around the neck. Additional information revealed that the man’s hands were bound and tied to a nearby tree.
A Police source confirmed that a member of the Community Policing Group received a telephone call informing them that a decomposed body was sighted in the vicinity of the Foreshore.
The Rural Constable in turn contacted the Police and upon searching the area, the body was found. Members of the Crime Scene Unit were called in and retrieved several pieces of items that were taken into their possession as evidence.
The identity of the body was not immediately known, but the remains were taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary to await identification and a post-mortem.