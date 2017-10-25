Pay rise imposition in public service unacceptable – FITUG
…says workers with lower wages have greater need
Describing Government’s recent imposition of a pay rise for public servants as high-handed, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUG) on Monday criticised the move , stating that it was illegal, immoral and not in keeping with the good faith of wage negotiations.
FITUG noted that both major parties in the Government –A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) — had made a commitment in the elections manifesto to adhere to the collective bargaining process when arriving at a wage increase. However, they have since moved to impose a pay rise for the third consecutive year.
In addressing the media, FITUG President Carvil Duncan said it was also a sentiment expressed on several occasions by officials in the current Administration. He said it was, therefore, disconcerting that the Government has again employed such an approach and in the process, undermined the credibility of its commitments.
“This imposition approach runs contrary to our Trade Union Recognition Act, the Constitution of Guyana and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions. It also does not send a positive message to other employers in our nation,” Duncan told the media.
The trade unionist also expressed concerns over the quantum of the pay rises that were approved by Government. He noted that for those at the bottom end, their salaries would rise by $4445 from $55,555 to $60,000 per month, having benefited from an eight per cent rise.
“Though we accept that all workers deserve higher wages/salaries, it is those at the lower end who are in greater need. It is low-earning workers that find it difficult to put meals on the table, to send their children to school, to pay their bills, to afford medical care and medication, to have adequate shelter and the basic comforts of life, and to meet life’s basic necessities.”
One of the main members of the umbrella trade union body, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has also taken note of the recent announcement and said it was an insincere move taken by Government. GAWU strongly contended that the workers, especially those at the lower end, were deserving of much more substantial pay hikes.
“Nowadays they must contend with less disposable income and heavier burdens arising from the series of tax measures which have negatively impacted their and their family’s standard of living.”
GAWU views the engagement with the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) as mere theatrics, meant to convey an impression of engagement. “The Administration’s advisors need to tell those in charge that there is a Grievance Procedure, which clearly sets out the modus operandi in cases of breakdown and deadlock at the bilateral level,” the Union said.
In announcing this imposed increase, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency, Reginald Brotherson, indicated that the increases were expected to pile on an additional $3.6 billion to the national wages bill.