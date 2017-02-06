Peacemaker stabbed to death outside nightclub

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in the wee hours of Sunday after he attempted to make peace during a brawl between an employee of a city nightclub and a group of party-goers.
The incident occurred sometime after 02:45h on Sunday at Owen Street, Kitty, Georgetown and 169 Lamaha Street, respectively. The dead man has been identified has Sunil Singh, called ‘Grey’, a labourer of no fixed place of abode. Another person, 21-year-old Charles Valenzuela, a bartender of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was also injured in the brawl.
According to Police reports, patrol ranks went to the Blue Martini Nightclub located at Lamaha Street, Newtown Kitty, and closed the club after which they left. However, shortly after it was alleged by Valenzuela, who is employed at the nightspot, that three males arrived and wanted to enter the club.
The young man told investigators that he informed the trio that the club was closed and this resulted in an argument, during which one of the trio stabbed him (Valenzuela) to his left arm.
Singh, who was present at the time, intervened and was trying to make peace when the said suspect who stabbed Valenzuela, dealt Singh a blow to his head. Singh then reportedly ran north into Railway Street, Kitty, and was pursued by his attacker, who then stabbed him several times.
Both Singh and Valenzuela were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Singh was pronounced dead on arrival, while Valenzuela was treated and sent away. The body of Singh is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
The suspect has not yet been apprehended, however, the Police are continuing their investigations.