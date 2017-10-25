Persaud keen on cementing Jaguars spot

Guyana Jaguars newbie Akshaya Persaud said cementing a spot in the senior team is what he intends to do once he’s given the chance to play when the 2017/18 Digicel Regional 4-Day tournament bowls off on Thursday.
Persaud, the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Jaguars 3-Day League was the lone new face in the 13-man Guyana team which was released on Monday. Following his practice session at the venue of the Jaguars opening match; the Providence Stadium, the batsman was delighted to have finally been rewarded with a senior call-up.
“First, I must thank almighty God for making this possible, I know from my hard work I must get the rewards in the future. I was keeping it simple and keep the basics going, last year I had a good tournament, I got over 400 runs this year I got over 500-odd runs so it was due to come,” Persaud said.
The West Demerara skipper cracked two tons this season including 151 as he ended with 520 runs at an average of well over 70 runs from 7 rounds played. His form which seemed to continue from last season where he tallied over 400 runs, was coupled by the batsman being offered an Academy contract which has seemingly aided in his growth from strength to strength.
Regarding the technical aspects of his game, the Cornelia Ida resident said he doesn’t stray too far from the fundamentals as he stressed on keeping in touch with the basic side of training and execution. “I was just doing the basics right, a lot of extra work, batting and bowling especially in the rainy season I was in the indoor facility at LBI so I’ve been putting in extra work.”
Nephew of former national batsman Rabindranauth Seeram, Persaud credited advice from his uncle whom he works with a lot at home along with the invaluable relationship he shares with veteran batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul who he refers to as “Pops;” as significant figures in the development of his career.
“The coaches in the academy and the players in the senior team, also at home I work with my uncle Seeram also I must thank Shiv for some advice he gives me throughout my career, my parents and my village who have all helped med throughout my career,” he explained.
He further added that Seeram has placed special emphasis on teaching him the ins and outs about cricket, saying “He tells me to keep it as simple as possible and don’t rush anything and keep it simple while sticking to the basics.”
A Junior member of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team over the years, the left-hander said his stint with the warriors during the CPL has helped to improve his cricket from a physical perspective which has played a pivotal role in his recent success. “That has boosted my career a lot, especially my fitness because the trainers are very hard-working, it has helped my batting and bowling but it helped my fitness especially.”
Despite making the 13, the young batsman was aware that he still needs to learn as much as he can while he can, especially that hopes of securing a permanent spot in the team were at the forefront of his goals. “I think what I was doing in the 3-Day tournament that brought me success I will keep doing, I just have to be a bit weary because there is a lot of international bowlers in the regional tournament so I just have to go and adapt” admitted Persaud.
Although Guyana will commence their title defense minus five of their top players; Keon Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Vishaul Singh, Shimron Hetmyer and Davendra Bishoo who are all on international duty, Persaud who could likely make his first class debut said he’s maintaining composure as he knows the importance of being focused ahead of such a big tournament.
“At the moment I’m just relaxing and just doing my batting and bowling, probably on that day I might have a few nerves but it’s just for me to go out there and keep my focus as well as my concentration”. He ended.
Guyana will square off against the Jamaica Scorpions from Thursday October 26 at the Providence National Stadium, Guyana from 9:30hrs.