Police destroy ganja farm at Linden

– 1 arrested
A 21-year-old South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, man was on Friday arrested after Police swooped down on a marijuana field at Wisroc, Linden.
Police stated that between 16:30h and 18:00h, ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch conducted a drug eradication exercise in Wisroc, during which several acres of cultivated cannabis were discovered.
A total of 5300 of the illegal plants ranging from six inches to five feet were found and destroyed by ranks. Two makeshift camps were also found and burnt.
The Georgetown resident who was on the farm at the time of the raid was taken into Police custody. He is being processed for court.