Police nab 4 en route to commit robbery

Four occupants of two motorcars bearing false registration plates were on Friday afternoon intercepted in the vicinity of Sheriff and Duncan Streets, by members of the Guyana Police Force.
Based on information received, Police trailed the men after suspecting that the
registration plates on the vehicles were false, and subsequently intercepted them.
A search conducted on the vehicles and the occupants unearthed several items that are mainly used to commit robbery. The Police also reportedly discovered an illegal gun and several matching rounds of ammunition, as well as number plates in the vehicles.
The men were reportedly travelling in a Toyota Carina 212 and a Toyota Allion. Guyana Times understands that after the occupants of the vehicles realised that they were being trailed, they attempted to evade the lawmen, but the ranks called their counterparts, which led to their arrest.
When contacted, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told this publication that the Police received a tip-off that the men were going to a location to commit a robbery. He noted that due to swift action by the Police, the men were intercepted.
He however, confirmed that two of the men who were arrested during the operation are wanted by the Police. He noted that one of the men is wanted for a number of armed robberies in D Division (West Bank Demerara-East Bank Essequibo) and another has an arrest warrant issued for his arrest in connection with similar crimes.
In addition, he noted that the other two men are from Berbice but stayed at a house at Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Blanhum stated that the Police in B Division (Berbice) have been contacted to verify if the men are wanted in that district.
Meanwhile, the four men will be placed in an identification parade to determine if they were involved in any other crimes.
The gun that was found in the possession of one of the men will also be tested to determine if it was used in the commissioning of any other crimes.