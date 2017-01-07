Policemen robbery suspect remanded

Romel Bollers, the man accused of robbing two Policemen, appeared before city Magistrate Annette Singh charged for two counts of robbery.
He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charges when they were read to him.
The first charge alleged that the defendant on December 9, 2016, at East La Penitence Market, robbed Ian George of one car key and alarm valued $25,000.
The second charge alleged that on the same day and at the same location, and while being armed with a gun, he robbed Elvis Parkinson of one cellphone valued $165,000, one wallet valued $5000 and $20,000 in cash.
Additionally, he was charged for robbing Gray Jordon of a cellphone valued $110,000, one wallet valued $5000 and $11,000 in cash.
According to the prosecution, the defendant was armed when he carried out the robberies.
He was remanded to prison and will be made to return on January 10.