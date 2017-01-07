Region 10 releases Mashramani 2017 calendar of activities

– more than 10 initiatives planned
The Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has released its 2017 Mashramani calendar of activities, most of which are expected to take place within the Linden community. The preliminary list of activities, 11 in total, is expected to commence on January 29, with a steel pan concert in front of the American Store, Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden. The activities will culminate on March 5, with the Linden Mashramani Road parade, starting at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground, Block 22, Wismar.
Other activities on the proposed list are the Adult Semi-final Calypso competition at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground on February 11; daily Mashramani exhibitions at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Centre from February 15 to March 3; a concert for the elderly at the Linden Concert Hall and School (LICHAS) on February 19; and the annual republic flag raising ceremony, slated to take place in front of the RDC main office on February 22.
Additionally, the region plans to participate in the National Costume and Float parade in Georgetown on February 23. Other activities include a Mash Bash at Co-op Crescent Square, Mackenzie on February 25; a Day of Cricket competition at the Bamia Community Centre Ground on February 26; and Mashramani Village and Day of Sport at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground on March 4 and 5 respectively.
The proposed Calendar of activities has been submitted for approval by the Region’s Deputy Regional Executive Officer Maylene Stephen and Chairman of the Region’s Commemoration Committee, Charles Sampson.