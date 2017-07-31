Region 6 businessmen given tour of CJIA expansion project

Sixteen representatives from two Region Six Chambers of Commerce were on Sunday briefed on the challenges, scope and progress of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) expansion project during a tour of the
CJIAC facilities.
The site visit, facilitated by Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson following requests from the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association and the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce during recent meetings, was spearheaded by Project Engineer Carmichael Thorne and Consultant Tom Rosiewich, and included a visit to the temporary Arrivals Building.
Prior to the tour, the representatives were informed on key elements of the project, including its scope of works; and according to a statement from the CJIA, the representatives also took the opportunity to broach numerous critical questions, such as the compacting process and specifications of the runway expansion.
In return, they were told of the successes and setbacks of the project, such as the
demolition/relocation of existing structures and utilities; unforeseen ground conditions; renovation of the existing terminal building while in use; and extension of the runway while maintaining operations.
Currently, works are moving apace on the new Arrivals Terminal Building, the extension of the runway, and rehabilitation of the existing building.
Mohammed Raffick, President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, was impressed with what he saw. “It was a very informative tour. It was an eye-opener for us. The travelling public will have lots to enjoy when the airport is completed. I must commend Minister Patterson on what he is doing,” Mr Raffick said in an invited comment.
Similar sentiments were expressed by Ryan Alexander, President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce. “We understand the complexities being experienced to complete the project….we have heard the frustrations from the travelling public, but it’s just a little pain for a lot of gain,” he said.