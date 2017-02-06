Residents assist in capturing suspect in Perseverance robberies

Residents of Perseverance and Golden Fleece Villages in Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam) have helped to nab an alleged thief who they suspect was responsible for a recent spate of robberies in the Perseverance area.
According to those living in the area, the man has been seen in the area for
several weeks now. After the series of robberies, residents became suspicious and alerted the Police, who surrounded the building the man was in and found him with a quantity of juices and food items. The man claimed he hailed from the West Coast of Demerara.
Several items, suspected to be from the recent robberies in Perseverance, were recovered. The man is also implicated in five other robberies.
On Thursday night, two pensioners living at Perseverance Village were robbed of
cash and a quantity of groceries while they were asleep.
Eighty-six-year-old Rajkumarie Persaud and 85-year-old Daris Persaud, both of Perseverance, in two separate incidents, awoke to find their homes were ransacked and cash and groceries missing. The Police are still investigating.