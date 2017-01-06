Residents calling for high capacity pumps

Region 2 flooding

― many areas still inundated

Despite efforts being made by drainage and irrigation staff and engineers of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), several communities remain under water and up to press time, several canals were overtopping, creating chaos in several communities along the Essequibo coast.

Affected residents living in the agricultural region are calling on Central Government, through the Agriculture Ministry, to dispatch high capacity pumps in an effort to more effectively drain the water from residential and farmland areas.

Residents living in the Windsor Castle, Devonshire Castle, Hampton Court and Lima areas are currently under water since December 24, 2016. Although the pump and sluice in that area are operable, the flood waters have not abated.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, several residents living in Capoey, Golden Fleece and Airy Hall were forced to deal with flooding after Lake Capoey overtopped its banks. The canals reportedly cannot accommodate the amount of water and as such overflowed into nearby rice lands and residential areas.

At the Good Hope, Riverstown and Red Lock, the relief structures were opened in an effort to assist with draining the water off the land. Dredging has since commenced at Unu Creek in Cullen and according to Region Two Regional Vice Chairperson Nandranie Coonjah, engineers as well as Drainage and Irrigation workers are working overtime to widen the area.

Corrective measures taken

Coonjah assured that necessary corrective measures were taken in the Onderneeming Sand pit area where massive flooding was reported. The water however, continues to flow into residential lands and calls have since been made on the Communities Ministry to provide proper infrastructure.

Mini excavators were dispatched to various areas along the coast to conduct emergency works which include the clearing of clogged trenches. Many residents continue to fill sand bags, forming mini walls to halt the flow of water.

No major breaches were recorded to date, however, all pumps are operable except for one at Charity. Residents reported that since the flooding commenced; only Region Two Chairman Devanand Ramdatt and Regional Vice Chairperson Nandranie Coonjah have visited from the RDC.

Regional Executive Officer Rupert Hopkinson has only visited Queenstown and Dartmouth communities thus far. Residents of Onderneeming are in high praise of the regional engineers, for their prompt actions.

However, Rice lands remain under water and rice farmers are currently monitoring the situation. Several farmers in Hampton Court, Devonshire Castle and Windsor Castle continue to pump water off their lands.